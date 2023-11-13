MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Host Diwali Party, Rishabh Pant & Family Friends Attend; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023

MS Dhoni gets an adorable picture clicked with his wife Sakshi.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends. MS Dhoni dazzles in brown sherwani, while Sakshi Dhoni is wearing an elegant white salwar suit.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends at their home. The lightings at their home look quite beautiful.

(Credits: Instagram)

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also present in their Diwali party. Pant was long built as a successor of Dhoni and has been a clutch performer for Team India.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni and his family friends celebrated the festival of lights.

(Credits: Instagram)

Sakshi Dhoni's parents were also present for the occasion.

(Credits: Twitter)

