MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Host Diwali Party, Rishabh Pant & Family Friends Attend; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
MS Dhoni gets an adorable picture clicked with his wife Sakshi.
(Credits: Instagram)
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends. MS Dhoni dazzles in brown sherwani, while Sakshi Dhoni is wearing an elegant white salwar suit.
(Credits: Instagram)
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends.
(Credits: Instagram)
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with their family friends at their home. The lightings at their home look quite beautiful.
(Credits: Instagram)
Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also present in their Diwali party. Pant was long built as a successor of Dhoni and has been a clutch performer for Team India.
(Credits: Instagram)
MS Dhoni and his family friends celebrated the festival of lights.
(Credits: Instagram)
Sakshi Dhoni's parents were also present for the occasion.
(Credits: Twitter)
