CWC 2023: Indian Cricketers Celebrate Diwali With Their Wives Ahead Of Netherlands Clash In Bengaluru

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
The wives of the players also joined the cricketers as they celebrated Diwali in Bengaluru
Shubman Gill looks dapper in a kurta as he clicks himself before joining his teammates
Mohammad Siraj seen here posing for the camera at the Diwali party
Ishan Kishan chills out with his drink at the Diwali party
Best friends in the team, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill get clicked along with Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj look radiant in their Indian outfits at the party
Suryakumar Yadav poses with his wife Devisha Shetty at the party
Mohammed Shami looks regal in this picture along with diyas in the background at the party
Jasprit Bumrah poses for the camera at the Diwali party
The fast bowling trio which has terrorised the opposition batters in this World Cup clicked together