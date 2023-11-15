IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede; Watch Video

Virat Kohli Passes Football To David Beckham At Wankhede | Twitter

Mumbai: Former England player and Football legend David Beckham visited Mumbai on Wednesday to attend India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The legend was seen interacting with star Indian batsman Virat Kohli on the ground ahead of the match.

Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] pic.twitter.com/gid0TcKP5V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli also played football with the legend David Beckham on the field. The video of Virat Kohli passing the ball to David Beckham while he is walking in the ground with Sachin Tendulkar is doing rounds on social media.

David Beckham passed the ball again to Virat Kohli and shared the video on his Instagram account. He said, "Virat Kohli with the assist."

David Beckham meeting some fans in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C0OVPgJlqU — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) November 15, 2023

He also interacted with other Team India players and also met New Zealand players ahead of the match. David Beckham shared videos of him meeting the cricket players on his official Instagram account.

Virat Kohli talking to David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar.



A legendary frame! pic.twitter.com/kWnu2SbsPZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

David Beckham entered the ground along with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and also posed with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy ahead of the match.

He also shared a video while he met Sachin Tendulkar in the Wankhede stadium and said, "Good to see the legend" and also said, "Thank You for showing me around your home". David Beckham also met New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee and the shared video on his Instagram account.

David Beckham also shared a story on his social media account while he was having a chat with Virat Kohli on the ground. He said, "Excited to watch this guy". David Beckham arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad as an ambassador of UNICEF and he was invited to the India vs New Zealand clash by International Cricket Council (ICC).

David Beckham said, "An incredibly special few days with Unicef here in Gujarat. It’s a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families. The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring and I loved hearing the children’s stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities."