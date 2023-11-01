Kalina Football League: D’Cruz Hat-Trick In KVB Orange Big Win

Dawson D'Cruz dazzled with a remarkable hat-trick, propelling Kalina Village Boys (KVB) Orange to a commanding 4-1 victory over Kalina Rangers in the fifth round of the Kalina Football League (KFL). The action unfolded at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground in Kalina.

Right from the start, KVB Orange dominated the game, with Aaron D'Souza adding the fourth goal to seal the triumph. Roche Mascarenhas managed to score a consolation goal for Kalina Rangers. Dawson D'Cruz's stellar performance earned him the well-deserved 'Gatsby Man of the Match' award, presented by Fr. Joshua D'Souza, Spiritual Director of OLECSC and Principal of St. Mary's HS (Kalina).

In a Boys' Under-16 League showdown, FC Kolovery Red and Kalina Rangers played to a 1-1 draw. Jayden Cano netted one for Kolovery Red, while Ethan Saby Moozhayil found the target for Rangers. The standout player of the match was Kalina Rangers' goalkeeper, Noel D'Costa.

Meanwhile, defending champions Air India Colony Boys secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Oceanics SC in a Men's Open clash, thanks to Jaydeep Panarkar's two goals. Nigel Fernandes managed to score a lone goal for the opposing team.

In another thrilling match, last year's runners-up, Kalina United, displayed their prowess with a convincing 3-1 win against J.P. United, maintaining their unbeaten record. Melvin Barboza, Nehal Salian, and Lalith Kumar Bangera each contributed a goal for Kalina United, while J.P. United got a consolation goal courtesy of Macdon Pillai's efforts.

Results

Men Open (Rd-5): Kalina Village Boys Orange: 4 (D D’Cruz 3, A D’Souza) bt Kalina Rangers: 1 (R Mascarenhas); Egyptian Boys: 2 (A Sonawane, A Khan) drew with Kalina Village Boys Green: 2 (S Sharma, C Chandrashekhar); Air India Colony Boys: 2 (J Panarkar 2) bt Oceanics SC: 1 (N Fernandes);

Kalina United: 3 (M Barboza, N Salian, L K Bangera) bt J.P. United: 1 (Macdon Pillai); Boys’ U-16: FC Kolovery Purple: 0 drew with Kalina Village Boys: 0; FC Kolovery Red: 1 (J Cano) drew with Kalina Rangers: 1 (E S Moozhayil).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)