Kalina Football League 2023: J.P. United Shock AI Colony Boys

Producing a positive collective performance J.P. United scored a stunning 3-2 win against reigning champion Air India Colony Boys in a round-3 match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

J.P. United players showed excellent coordination and worked well as a unit and scored goals through Macdon Pillai, Prakyath Poojari and Aldrin Fernandes to quash the challenge from the champ. Air India Colony Boys faced plenty of resistance from the J.P. United defense and could manage to score only two goals through Sheldon D’Souza and Kalpesh Rane. Poojari was later judged as the winner of the ‘Gatsby Man of the Match’ award.

Past results

Earlier, last year’s runners-up Kalina United enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised to a 3-1 win against Kalina Rangers in another third round encounter. Strikers Melvin Barboza, Nehal Salian and Lalith Kumar Bangera, were bang on target scoring a goal each to seal Kalina United’s victory. Kalina Rangers fought on gamely and were rewarded with a consolation goal scored by Roche Mascarenhas. Barboza for his excellent efforts was presented with the ‘Gatsby Man of the Match’ award.

In the first match of the day, Egyptian Boys worked hard for their narrow 1-0 win against Oceanics Sports Club and to garner the full three points. Striker Ashfaq Khan struck the decisive winning goal to give Egyptian Boys a win by a slender margin.

Results – Round 3: Egyptian Boys 1 (Ashfaq Khan) bt Oceanics SC (Score 1-0).

Kalina United 3 (Melvin Barboza, Nehal Salian, Lalith Kumar Bangera) beat Kalina Rangers 1 (Roche Mascarenhas).

J.P. United 3 (Macdon Pillai, Prakyath Poojari, Aldrin Fernandes) beat Air India Colony Boys 2 (Sheldon D’Souza, Kalpesh Rane).

Kalina Village Boys Green 4 (Sheldon Sharma, Akshay Bhagat, Krrish Karpan, Lionel Fernandes) beat Kalina Village Boys Orange 2 (Jayden D’Silva, Dawson D’Cruz).

