Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2023: Air India soar past Millat FC

Mumbai: Air India scored a goal in each half and soared to a 2-0 win against Millat FC in a round of 16 match of the Nadkarni Cup football tournament 2023, organized by the Mumbai Football Association and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Former champions Air India took the lead through Sunny Koli’s effort in the 24th minute and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage. In the second period, Mrunal Tandel struck the second goal in the 72nd minute to double the lead and seal the win.

In an exciting and high-scoring encounter, Companeroes SC ‘B’ managed to record a 4-3 win against Carmelites SC to pocket the three points. Striker Junaid Kadri netted a brace of goals while Curt D’Mello and Joshua D’Souza struck one each to secure Companeroes win, while Carmelites SC got their goals through William Fernandes’ twin strikes and one from Ronaldo Pereira.

Results – First Div: Bombay Gymkhana Colts 2 (Shaurya Thapa, Sohrab Mehta) Judean United FC 0.

Third Div: Ravens FC, Yari Road 2 (Sumit Raulo, Naman Poojary) beat Feugo Tormento ‘B’ 0.

D’Souza FA 1 (Vedant Mahesha) beat Worli Warriors Academy 0.

Anstrengung United Juniors 1 (Md. Bilal) beat Kalina Rangers CFF 0.

