Mumbai Football League: Impressive ICL Score 4-0 Victory

Indian Cultural League (ICL), Mumbai were in impressive form as they combined effectively and blanked Bombay Muslims SC by a comfortable 4-0 margin in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. The ICL outfit displayed excellent teamwork and scored at regular intervals through strikers Sahil Meshram, Soibam Meetei, both first half goals and from Rohit Pillai and Laxman Singh in the second session to complete the easy victory.

Playing an attacking brand of football from the outset, ICL did not have to wait too long to open the scoring as striker Sahil Meshram rocked the Bombay Muslims citadel in the ninth minute to take a 1-0 lead.

A half hour later, ICL doubled their advantage with striker Soibam Meetei hitting the target in the 39th minute and going into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

After switching sides ICL continued to call the shots and striker Rohit Pillai increased their lead by striking the third goal in the 60th minute before Laxman Singh hammered home the fourth goal in the 70th minute to seal the winning margin of victory.

Results – Premier Div: Indian Cultural League 4 (Sahil Meshram, Soibam Meetei, Rohit Pillai, Laxman Singh) beat Bombay Muslims SC 0.

Super Div: Soccer Saga FC 1 (Kartik Parmar) drew with Rhema FC 1 (Hemang Jadhav).

SG5 Sports Club 2 (Amaan Chavan, Runal Patil) beat Ratnam FC 1 (Omkar Shirke).