 PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Of Amit Shah Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts On Social Media
PIB Fact Check clarified that the video is AI-generated video and is being circulated to mislead the people, stating that the Union Minister has not made any 'saffronization of the Indian Army' remark.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 |

Mumbai: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team on October 27 exposed a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that is being widely circulated on social media by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The digitally altered clip falsely claims that Shah made a statement about expressing a desire for the saffronization of the Indian Army.

PIB Fact Check clarified that the video is AI-generated and is being circulated to mislead the people, stating that the Union Minister has not made any such remark. The original video was from October 25, where the Home Minister addressed a public meeting in Bihar's Munger.

Watch the orginal video here

Amit Shah in Mumbai

Earlier today, Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai. The event brought together key stakeholders from the shipping, port and logistics sectors to discuss strategies for bolstering India’s position as a global maritime power

The home minister then inaugurated state-of-the-art Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels at Mazagon Dock, marking a major boost to India’s cooperative-led fisheries sector.

Not just this, he also laid foundation stone for the new Maharashtra headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in south Mumbai. Shah expressed happiness over the new state BJP office spread across 55,000 sq ft area with a library, meeting room, conference room, a 400-seat auditorium, and offices of the state BJP president and the chief minister.

The Opposition has also questioned land acquisition for the state BJP’s new office. In a letter to Shah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the land acquisition, claiming the land was reserved for residential purposes.

