 MFA League: Soccer Prodigies Score Easy Victory
MFA League: Soccer Prodigies Score Easy Victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Mumbai Soccer Prodigies riding on the twin strikes from Nihal Colaco went on to blank West Zone United 4-0 in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Coalco’s teammates Loksh Bogi and Swayam Jain contributed one goal each to complete the winning margin.

In another match, Oranje FC Under-23 proved too good for Young Boys FC charging to a 3-0 win in another match of the same division. Striker Egan Fernandes struck a brace of goals while Pranjal Yadav added the third to seal Oranje FC’s easy win.

Results – Super Div: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 4 (Nihal Colaco 2, Loksh Bogi, Swayam Jain) beat West Zone United 0.

Oranje FC Under-23 3 (Egan Fernandes 2, Pranjal Yadav) beat Young Boys FC 0.

