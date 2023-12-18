 MFA League: Chris Fernandes Nets Hat-Trick In Ratnam FC's Big Win
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Ratnam FC enjoyed smooth sailing as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Colaba FC in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening.

The highlight of Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes who struck a fine hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin.

article-image

In the second match, Mumbai City FC and India On Track shared honours in a goalless draw.

Results – Super Div: Ratnam FC 5 (Chris Fernandes 3, Kisna Das, Anand Saravatu) beat Colaba FC 0.

Mumbai City FC 0 drew with India On Track 0.

article-image

