MFA League: Chris Fernandes Nets Hat-Trick In Ratnam FC's Big Win

Ratnam FC enjoyed smooth sailing as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Colaba FC in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening.

The highlight of Ratnam FC’s massive win was prolific striker Chris Fernandes who struck a fine hat-trick of goals while Kisna Das and Anand Saravatu scored one goal each to complete the winning margin.

In the second match, Mumbai City FC and India On Track shared honours in a goalless draw.

Results – Super Div: Ratnam FC 5 (Chris Fernandes 3, Kisna Das, Anand Saravatu) beat Colaba FC 0.

Mumbai City FC 0 drew with India On Track 0.