MFA Yuva President's League: Ketav Prajapati Scores In Western SF Win

Western SF put up a solid fighting performance and managed to overcome MY Football Academy by a solitary 1-0 margin in a boys’ under-17 match of the MFA organized Yuva President’s League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Sunday.

Striker Ketav Prajapati scored the all-important winning goal to secure Western SF’s narrow win.

In another match, South Mumbai FA and CFCI Mavericks shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. Dhruv Dodiya scored for South Mumbai and CFCI Mavericks scored through Nirwan Bhatt’s efforts.

Results – Boys’ under-17: South Mumbai FA 1 (Dhruv Dodiya) drew with CFCI Mavericks 1 (Nirwan Bhatt).

Western SF 1 (Ketav Prajapati) beat MY Football Academy 0.

Kandivali FC 1 (Rachit Mehta) drew with India Rush SC 1 (Hanif Khan).

Rising Star Bombay Tigers 0 drew with Elite Football School 0.