45th All India Major Ports Football Tournament: Mumbai Port Triumps in opening match with Visakhapatnam Port

The 45th All India Major Ports Football Tournament, 2023-24 was inaugurated on 11th December 2023. Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairperson, MbPA, the Chief Guest and Smt. Vita Dani, Co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, the Guest of Honour unfurled the MPSCB Flag and declared the tournament open at a glittering ceremony held at the Cooperage Ground, in the presence of HoDs and Senior Officers of the Port. 9 Major Ports from across the country are participating in the tournament which is being played on League-cum-Knock out basis.

In their opening match Mumbai Port beat Visakhapatnam Port by 4-0 aided by a goal each from Mann Soni, Sujal Patil, Raj Mishra & Savio Rodrigues. In the other matches, Tuticorin (VOCPA) Port beat Kandla (DDPA) Port by 7-0 and Paradip Port beat Kolkata (SMPA) Port by 3-0.