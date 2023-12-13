 PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Becomes FIRST Hindi Film To Display On Ground During Live Football Match In Barcelona
Animal has earned ₹757.73 crore worldwide gross in 12 days of its release.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is creating waves at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has earned ₹757.73 crore worldwide gross in 12 days of its release. Animal has now made history as it became the first Hindi movie to be displayed on an LED Out-of-Home (OOH) display during a live football match in Barcelona.

Sharing the photos, the official Instagram page of Animal captioned, "Barcelona's night gets wild! The first-ever Indian film #ANIMAL lit up the LED OOH display casting its radiant glow over a live football match. The #Animal LED OOH display brought its radiant glow to a live football match."

Apart from Ranbir, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva, among others. The film has emerged as third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. However, Animal has also been slammed by netizens and termed it 'misogynistic.'

The film was officially released on December 1, 2023, and continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Animal was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

