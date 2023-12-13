Animal: Bobby Deol & Ranbir Kapoor's Kissing Scene DELETED, Likely to Be Retained In OTT Version, Reveals Actor

Actor Bobby Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Animal, has revealed that his character Abrar was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the climax scene. However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed the scene from the film. In one of his latest interviews, Bobby stated that the said scene might be shown in the uncut version of the film on OTT.

The film will release on Netflix. According to several media reports, Animal is said to to be even lengthier than the current 201-minute runtime.

In an interview with The Quint, Bobby described Sandeep's description of Abrar's character. He said, "Sandeep told me 'There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love'."

Opening up about his kissing scene with Ranbir, the actor said, "He (Sandeep) said, 'You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him (Ranbir), and then you don’t give up, and he kills you'. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version."

Bobby Deol is garnering praises for his power-packed performance in Animal. He is receiving a lot of love from the audience, however, he has a limited screen time in the film. Fans who eagerly awaited to watch him on the big screen were left disappointed because of his less screen time.

In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol said he is not concerned about the length of his role as he believes he played a character which had a lot of substance. The actor said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep."

Animal chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Besides Ranbir and Bobby, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Directed by Sandeep, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 700 crore in India.