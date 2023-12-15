 MFA League: Millat FC Overcome Bombay Muslims 1-0
Striker Keegan Pinto scored the all-important winning goal in the 34th minute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Millat FC snatched a tense 1-0 win against Bombay Muslims SC in a hard-fought Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday evening.

Striker Keegan Pinto scored the all-important winning goal in the 34th minute. Thereafter, Millat FC did well to hold on to that advantage and to come out worthy winners to collect the full three points.

Earlier, in a Super Division encounter, Mumbai Ultras FC easily defeated Spartan FC by a tennis score 6-1 margin. Strikers Anshu Madhukar and Aditya Shah struck a brace of goals each while Joyson Chettiar got one. One came through an own goal scored by Spartans defender Shahbaz Khan. Spartans FC pulled one back through Brandon Picardo.

Result – Super Div: Mumbai Ultras FC 6 (Anshu Madhukar 2, Aditya Shah 2, Joyson Chettiar, OG-Shahbaz Khan) beat Spartans FC 1 (Brandon Picardo).

Premier Div: Millat FC 1 (Keegan Pinto) beat Bombay Muslims SC 0.

