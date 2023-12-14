MFA League 2023: CFCI Beat ICL 1-0 Thanks To Varad Ayare's Late Winner

Community Football Club of India (CFCI) struck a late winning goal to snatch a tense 1-0 win against Indian Cultural League (ICL), Mumbai in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

After both CFCI and ICL failed to score a goal in the first half and for most of the second session. But with 10 minute remaining for the final whistle, CFCI managed to hit the target when striker and consistent goal-scorer Varad Ayare scoring the decisive winner in the 80th minute.

In a Super Division match, West Zone United got the better of Unitd Villagers Welfare Association by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Sohail Khatri and Abhinav Kumar scored one goal apiece for West Zone United while United Villagers Welfare Association scored through Stanley Dinis.

Earlier, Anil Mangela and Rohan Giri scored a brace of goal each in lading Kopana FC to a comfortable 4-1 win against Millat FC in another match of the same division. Millat FC scored a consolation goal through Aburazeen Patel.

Results

Super Div: Kopana FC 4 (Anil Mangela 2, Rohan Giri 2) beat Millat FC 1 (Aburazeen Patel); West Zone United 2 (Sohail Khatri, Abhinav Kumar) beat United Villagers Welfare Association 1 (Stanley Dinis);

Premier Div: CFCI 1 (Varad Ayare) beat Indian Cultural League 0.