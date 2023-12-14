 MFA League 2023: Kalina Village Boys Emerge Champions vs Kalina United
MFA League 2023: Kalina Village Boys Emerge Champions vs Kalina United

Kalina United finished runners-up for the second year running. Last year Kalina United had lost to Air India Kalina Boys in the final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

Kalina Village Boys (KVB) emerged champions defeating Kalina United 2-1 in a keenly contested Men’s Open final of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

In a fast-paced encounter with both teams play an attacking style of football, Kalina Village Boys were well-served by prolific goal-scorer Danston Rodrigues who stuck the first goal. Later Russell Valladares scored the second goal to secure Kalina Village Boys victory. Kalina United could manage to score only one goal through Cedric D’Mello.

Earlier, in the Men Veteran’s final, MYJ Sports Club got the better of Ambernath United by a narrow 1-0 margin. MYJ Sports Club scored the all-important winning goal through attacking midfielder Naresh K. midway through the first half to take the lead.

Thereafter they continued to call the shots, but could not add to the scoreboard. The Ambernath United outfit tried their best to find the equalizer, but all their efforts proved futile.

Result

Men Open (final): Kalina Village Boys 2 (Danston Rodrigues, Russell Valladares) beat Kalina United 1 (Cedric D’Mello); Men Veteran (final): MYJ Sports Club 1 (Naresh K.) beat Ambernath United 0.

