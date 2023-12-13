MFA League 2023: Gohil Shines In CFCI 2-0 Victory Over ICL Youngstars

CFCI (Community Football Club of India) came good in the second half, scoring two goals during this period to hand ICL Youngstars FC a 2-0 defeat in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday morning.

After a barren first session CFCI’s dashing striker Khush Gohil scored twice in a span of five minutes to secure the win. Gohil found success when he struck the first goal in the 58th minute and was again on target scoring the second goal in the 63rd minute to complete the winning tally.

Result

Super Div: CFCI Under-23: 2 (Khush Gohil 2) bt ICL Youngstars FC 0

Aquatics meet

The GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association) annual Inter-school and junior college swimming championships will be held at Borivali’s Mandpeshwar Civic Federation’s swimming pool at Gymkhana Road, Prem Nagar on Saturday (Dec 16 $ 17).

All the city and suburban schools are expected to participate in this 2-day competition. For further details GMAAA Joint Secretary Kishore Shetty (98200 95537) may be contacted.