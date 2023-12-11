MFA League 2023: Spirited Sellebrity Down JMJ Sports Club 2-1

Sellebrity FC produced a spirited performance and rallied to overcome JMJ Sports Club by a fighting 2-1 margin in a well-contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening.

JMJ Sports Club against the run of play took the lead when striker Avijit Metya found the back of the Sellebrity net in the eighth minute. But, Sellebrity FC immediately restored parity when striker Prakash Sahani hit the target in the 10th minute. A half later, Sellebrity grabbed the advantage when Hasnain Shaikh scored the second goal to move ahead at 2-1.

Both teams created scoring opportunities in the second half, but the strikers failed to score and change the scoreboard.

Earlier, in a Super Division encounter, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies combined well and charged to a fluent 3-0 win against Mumbai Strikers SC to collect the full three points. Strikers Varad Parab, Lokesh Bogi and Nihal Colaco scored one goal apiece to complete Mumbai Soccer Prodigies win, while Manav Dukheunele scored Mumbai Strikers lone goal.

In the first match of the day, Iron Born FC scored a late equalizer to force a 1-1 draw with Young Boys FC in another Super Division match. Young Boys forged ahead when Joy Searwai scored a first half goal before Iron Born FC scored the equalizer through Aditya Singh midway through the second half.

Results

Super Div: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies 3 (Varad Parab, Lokesh Bogi, Nihal Colaco) beat Mumbai Strikers SC 1 (Manav Dukheunele).

Young Boys FC 1 (Joy Searwai) drew with Iron Born FC 1 (Aditya Singh).

Premier Div: Sellebrity FC 2 (Prakash Sahani, Hasnain Shaikh) beat J.M.J. Sports Club 1 (Avijit Metya).