MFA League 2023-24: Five-Star Millat FC Outclass Sellebrity In Premier Division

Millat FC dominated the field with a commanding performance, securing a decisive 5-1 victory against Sellebrity FC in a Premier Division clash of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, this Tuesday.

Despite Sellebrity FC's early lead with striker Rohan Gautam's sixth-minute goal, Millat FC staged a determined comeback. The Millat squad showcased a collective effort, scoring three goals in the first half to establish a comfortable 3-0 lead. Maintaining their momentum after halftime, Millat FC added two more goals to secure a convincing win.

Contributions from strikers Keegan Pinto, Sunny Koli, along with Sumesh Nair, Mohammed Zaid, and Kamran Siddique each scoring a goal, highlighted Millat FC's well-rounded victory.

Meanwhile, in a Super Division showdown, Mumbai Strikers celebrated success with a 3-1 triumph over Charkop FC. Ananth Kumar, Kishan Dubey, and Harsh Waghela each found the net for Mumbai Strikers, while Charkop FC managed to score one through Soham Bare.

Result:

Super Div: CFCI (U-21): 2 (Samarth Bhande, Royston Lobo) drew with Mumbai Marines FC: 2 (Nikhil Makwana, OG-Siddhant Shetty); Mumbai Strikers: 3 (Ananth Kumar, Kishan Dubey, Harsh Waghela) bt Charkop FC: 1 (Soham Bare); Premier Div: Millat FC: 5 (Keegan Pinto, Sunny Koli, Sumesh Nair, Mohammed Zaid, Kamran Siddique) bt Sellebrity FC: 1 (Rohan Gautam)