MFA League: DK Pharma, Hope United Register Wins In Contrasting Fashion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

D.K. Pharma Sports Club and Hope United Football Club recorded contrasting wins in their respective Premier Division matches of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Football League and played at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Combining perfectly as a team D.K. Pharma blanked Bombay Muslims Sports Club by a convincing 8-0 margin. Strikers Nadha Ananthraj and Haogouthang Haokip both led the charge scoring a brace of goals each. Teammates Paokhohao Haokip, Sehgouthang Tuboi, Robert Vaiphei and Lalminlun Khongsai all contributed one goal each to complete the winning margin.

In the second match, Hope United scored in the second half to overcome a determined CFCI (Community Football Club of India) by a narrow 1-0 margin to collect the full three points.

article-image

After a barren first half, Hope United scored the decisive winning goal through the hard-working forward Sunny Thakur in the 54th minute to come out victorious.

Result – Premier Div: D.K. Pharma SC 8 (Nadha Ananthraj 2, Haogouthang Haokip 2, Paokhohao Haokip, Sehgouthang Tuboi, Robert Vaiphei, Lalminlun Khongsai) beat Bombay Muslims SC 0.

Hope United 1 (Sunny Thakur) beat CFCI 0.

article-image

