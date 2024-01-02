 MFA League 2023-24: MYJ-GM Sports Club Thrash JMJ Sports Club 11-0 In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMFA League 2023-24: MYJ-GM Sports Club Thrash JMJ Sports Club 11-0 In Bandra

MFA League 2023-24: MYJ-GM Sports Club Thrash JMJ Sports Club 11-0 In Bandra

Exhibiting stellar teamwork and a deep understanding of the game, MYJ-GM Sports Club's strikers orchestrated a relentless attack, leaving JMJ Sports Club struggling to defend and mount any resistance.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

MYJ-GM Sports Club showcased their scoring prowess with an impressive 11-0 victory over JMJ Sports Club in a recent Premier Division clash of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on a Tuesday evening.

Exhibiting stellar teamwork and a deep understanding of the game, MYJ-GM Sports Club's strikers orchestrated a relentless attack, leaving JMJ Sports Club struggling to defend and mount any resistance.

Heading into halftime with a solid 3-0 lead, MYJ-GM Sports Club continued their dominance in the second half, adding eight more goals and leaving their opponents clueless on how to thwart their scoring spree.

The striking quartet of Jay Bhavani, Keegan Pereira, Shamer Swamy, and Umesh Peramba each netted two goals, while Kamran Ansari, Kamlesh Nadar, and Allan Dias contributed one each, sealing their emphatic victory.

In another Premier Division encounter, Young Boys FC secured a comfortable 2-0 win against ICL Youngstar, with goals from Ali Ansari in the sixth minute and Joy Searwai in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, in the Super Div, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies and Football School of India played to a goalless draw, while Young Boys FC triumphed 2-0 over ICL Youngstar in the Premier Div.

Read Also
MFA League: Laxman Singh Hat-Trick In Big ICL Victory
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...