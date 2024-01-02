MFA League 2023-24: MYJ-GM Sports Club Thrash JMJ Sports Club 11-0 In Bandra

Representative Image |

MYJ-GM Sports Club showcased their scoring prowess with an impressive 11-0 victory over JMJ Sports Club in a recent Premier Division clash of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra on a Tuesday evening.

Exhibiting stellar teamwork and a deep understanding of the game, MYJ-GM Sports Club's strikers orchestrated a relentless attack, leaving JMJ Sports Club struggling to defend and mount any resistance.

Heading into halftime with a solid 3-0 lead, MYJ-GM Sports Club continued their dominance in the second half, adding eight more goals and leaving their opponents clueless on how to thwart their scoring spree.

The striking quartet of Jay Bhavani, Keegan Pereira, Shamer Swamy, and Umesh Peramba each netted two goals, while Kamran Ansari, Kamlesh Nadar, and Allan Dias contributed one each, sealing their emphatic victory.

In another Premier Division encounter, Young Boys FC secured a comfortable 2-0 win against ICL Youngstar, with goals from Ali Ansari in the sixth minute and Joy Searwai in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, in the Super Div, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies and Football School of India played to a goalless draw, while Young Boys FC triumphed 2-0 over ICL Youngstar in the Premier Div.