MFA League: Laxman Singh Hat-Trick In Big ICL Victory

Indian Cultural League (ICL) produced a strong 5-star performance in the second half and scored five goals during this period to record an authoritative 5-0 win against Sellebrity FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday evening.

After a barren first session, ICL players came into their own and took the match away from their opponents. ICL were inspired by their dashing striker Laxman Singh who notched up a fine hat-trick, while Loukik Jadhav and Ishaq Shaikh chipped in with one goal each to complete the big win.

Immediately after switching sides, ICL broke the Sellebrity resistance when Jadhav hit the target in the 50th minute to put his team in the lead. Five minutes later Laxman scored the first of his three goals to double the lead 2-0. A minute later, ICL widened their lead with Shaikh striking the third goal to take a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Laxman, who was always on the lookout for goals struck two more goals in the 62nd and 82nd minutes to ensure ICL clinched a massive morale boosting victory.

Results: Premier Div: Indian Cultural League: 5 (Laxman Singh 3, Loukik Jadhav, Ishaq Shaikh) beat Sellebrity FC: 0.