 MFA League: Shoaib Baig's Brace Guides Kalina Rangers-Cheddanagar Football Fanatics to Victory
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Shoaib Baig struck of brace of goals in guiding Kalina Rangers-Cheddanagar Football Fanatics to a 4-1 victory against Iron Born FC in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) football league at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Iron Born youngsters did well to keep pace with the Cheddanagar outfit for most of the match. But they ran out of steam in the final 20 minutes and conceded three goals to go down rather tamely.

Cheddanagar took the lead through Johnson D’Silva in the 15th minute, but Iron Born immediately wiped out their lead when Mohammed Khatib scored the equalizer three minutes later. Midway through the second session, Baig hit the target twice and Sachin Bangera got one to complete their winning tally.

Earlier, SG5 Sports Club and Soccer Saga FC shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. Amaan Chauhan scored for SG5 Sports Club and Fahad Sayed scored the equalizer for Soccer Saga.

Results – Super Div: SG5 Sports Club 1 (Amaan Chauhan) drew with Soccer Saga FC 1 (Fahad Sayed).

Premier Div: Kalina Rangers-Cheddanagar Football Fanatics 4 (Shoaib Baig 2, Johnson D’Silva, Sachin Bangera) beat Iron Born FC 1 (Mohammed Khatib).

