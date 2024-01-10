 MFA League: Iron Born FC Down CFCI 2-1
MFA League: Iron Born FC Down CFCI 2-1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Iron Born FC worked hard and managed to overcome Community Football Club of India (CFCI) by a fighting in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The Iron Born FC youngsters scored once in each half through Aryan Thevarpurakkal and Mohammed Khatib to secure their win, while Community Football Club of India pulled one back through Sahil Shinde.

Earlier, in a Super Division encounter, Mumbai City FC Under-19 got the better of Tarun Sporting FC by a narrow 2-1 margin. Steiner D’Souza and  Reagen Pereira were bang on target with a goal each for the winning team while Prathamesh Kasare struck one for the losing side.

Results – Premier Div: Iron Born FC 2 (Aryan Thevarpurakkal, Mohammed Khatib) beat Community Football Club of India 1 (Sahil Shinde).

Super Div: Mumbai City FC Under-19 2 (Steiner D’Souza, Reagen Pereira) beat Tarun Sporting FC 1 (Prathamesh Kasare).

