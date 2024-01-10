 Br CG Fernandes Memorial Under-14 Inter-School Football Tournament: St Augustine Emerge Champions
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBr CG Fernandes Memorial Under-14 Inter-School Football Tournament: St Augustine Emerge Champions

Br CG Fernandes Memorial Under-14 Inter-School Football Tournament: St Augustine Emerge Champions

This is the second edition of this tournament in which 15 school teams of Vasai had participated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Saint Augustine's High School, Vasai beat Notre Dame High School 1-0 in the recently held Br C G Fernandes memorial under 14 inter school football tournament to clinch the 2024 winner's rolling trophy.

This is the second edition of this tournament in which 15 school teams of Vasai had participated.

Vasai is famous for its many educational institutions that have completed fifty years of service.

Among them is the campus of Saint Augustine's High School (SAHS). Located on the main road this school has over the five decades produced thousands of professionals who are spread out in many parts of the globe.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the inter school football tournament so that budding talents in Vasai Road can be identified. The first edition was held last year.

Read Also
MFA Football League 2023-24: Abbubaker Khan's Hat-Trick Guide Kenkre FC To 3-0 Win Over Kalina...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Height Of Shamelessness': Uddhav Thackeray Tears Into Speaker's Decision, Demands SC Action Against...

'Height Of Shamelessness': Uddhav Thackeray Tears Into Speaker's Decision, Demands SC Action Against...

Eknath Shinde Faction Declared 'Real' Shiv Sena: Celebrations Begin At Party Office In Mumbai, UBT...

Eknath Shinde Faction Declared 'Real' Shiv Sena: Celebrations Begin At Party Office In Mumbai, UBT...

Vande Bharat Express Stopped Midway After Passenger Smokes Cigarette Inside Lavatory, Accused Taken...

Vande Bharat Express Stopped Midway After Passenger Smokes Cigarette Inside Lavatory, Accused Taken...

Karnataka Shocker: Man Secretly Records Video Of Woman Taking Bath in Hubballi, Tied To Pole &...

Karnataka Shocker: Man Secretly Records Video Of Woman Taking Bath in Hubballi, Tied To Pole &...

'Media Reports Are Fake': Rahul Dravid On Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Not Playing vs AFG Due To...

'Media Reports Are Fake': Rahul Dravid On Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Not Playing vs AFG Due To...