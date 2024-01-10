Br CG Fernandes Memorial Under-14 Inter-School Football Tournament: St Augustine Emerge Champions

Saint Augustine's High School, Vasai beat Notre Dame High School 1-0 in the recently held Br C G Fernandes memorial under 14 inter school football tournament to clinch the 2024 winner's rolling trophy.

This is the second edition of this tournament in which 15 school teams of Vasai had participated.

Vasai is famous for its many educational institutions that have completed fifty years of service.

Among them is the campus of Saint Augustine's High School (SAHS). Located on the main road this school has over the five decades produced thousands of professionals who are spread out in many parts of the globe.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the inter school football tournament so that budding talents in Vasai Road can be identified. The first edition was held last year.