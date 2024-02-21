 MFA League: MYJ-GM Sports Club Thump Bombay Muslims SC For Big Victory
The formidable MYJ-GM Sports Club called the shots from the start but scored only two goals through Shamer Swamy in the second minute and Akshay Pashilkar late in the first half to take a 2-0 lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

MYJ-GM Sports Club bolstered by the brilliance of substitutes Dipu Neupane who notched up a hat-trick and Jay Bhavnani who scored a brace of goals charged to an 8-0 win against Bombay Muslims SC in one-sided Premier (Private) Division match of the MFA League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

In the second session, Neupane made his presence felt by striking three goals in the 56th minute, 69th minute and 77th minute, while Bhavnani scored twice in additional period to complete the big margin of victory. In between D’Souza scored the fourth goal.

Later, Mumbai Customs blanked Western Railway 3-0 with Prem Shinde, Shrikant Veeramallu and Sajjad Alam all scoring a goal each.

article-image

Results – Premier Division: MYJ-GM Sports Club 8 (Dipu Neupane 3, Jay Bhavnani 2, Shamer Swamy, Akshay Pashilkar, Manuel D’Souza) beat Bombay Muslim SC 0.

Mumbai Customs 3 (Prem Shinde, Shrikant Veeramallu, Sajjad Alam) beat Western Railway 0.

Super Division: India On Track 1 (Veron Koli) drew with Bombay Gymkhana 1 (Saif Caleb).

article-image

