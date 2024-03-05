MFA League: Aryan Thakur Stars With Brace In Ground Mechanix Victory

Aryan Thakur’s twin strikes helped Ground Mechanix SA overcome a spirited UNIDO FC 5-3 in an exciting Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina.

Besides Thakur’s brace of goals, Axel Peters, Shaan Sayed and Vijay Rathod scored one each to complete the win, while UNIDO FC scored through Durgesh Pawar who netted twice and Pritik Chaudhari one.

In a closely contested match, Arish Sutaria scored the decisive winning goal as Ruffians FC ‘A’ got the better of Brilliance FC by a 1-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Regal FC scored a late winner to snatch a 2-1 win against Soccer A-Z. Glen Moares struck Regal FC’s opening goal before Soccer A-Z managed to find the equalizer. Regal FC did well to score another goal through Danston Rodrigues to clinch the win.

Later, Somaiya FC ‘B’ stormed to a 3-0 win against Footie First. Mayank B. scored two goals and Hardik Purohit scored one for the winning team.

Results – Div-II: Rising Sun FC 2 (Akash Gupta, Shivakant Giri) drew with Friends United 2 (Pratham Vichare, OG-Shekar Dhilod).

Ruffians FC 1 (Arish Sutaria) beat Brilliance FC 0.

Ground Mechanix SA 5 (Aryan Thakur 2, Axel Peters, Shaan Sayed, Vijay Rathod) beat UNIDO FC 3 (Durgesh Pawar 2, Pritik Chaudhari).

Somaiya FC ‘B’ 3 (Mayank B. 2, Hardik Purohit) beat Footie First 0.

Regal FC 2 (Glen Moares, Danston Rodrigues) beat Soccer A-Z 1 (Satyam Jaiswal).

