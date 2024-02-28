 MFA League 2023-2024: Hope United FC Come-From-Behind To Hold The Oranje 2-2
But after the teams switched ends, The Oranje took the lead through Singh in the 51st minute. But, their joy was short-lived as Hope United restored parity three minutes later through Shivam Yadav’s strike.

Updated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Hope United FC rallied strongly and managed to hold The Oranje FC to a fighting 2-2 draw in a Premier Division match of the MFA League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Striker Sanchit Singh scored both the goals for The Oranje, while Shivam Yadav and substitute Asadul Khan scored for Hope United.

In an evenly balanced encounter, the first session finished in a goalless stalemate.

Singh helped The Oranje regain the lead by scoring their second goal in the third minute of additional period. Once again Hope United came fighting back and managed to score the equalizer with substitute Khan snatching a timely goal in the fourth of added time and helping his team share two points with The Oranje.

Results – Third Div: Somaiya FC 4 (Vardan Singh, Kanmanya Mehta, Yohaan Fernandes, Meet Kolte) beat South Mumbai FA 1 (Rudra Malusare).

Conscient FC 2 (Aman Shaikh, Urvesh Chaudhary) beat Dharavi FC 1 (Anand Raj).

Premier Div: Hope United FC 2 (Shivam Yadav, Asadul Khan) drew with The Oranje FC 2 (Sanchit Singh 2).

Super Div: Bombay Gymkhana 4 (Anas Vadgama 3, Saif Caleb) beat Somaiya FC 3 (Mandar Palav 2, OG-Xerxes Bamboat).

