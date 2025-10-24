Who Was Piyush Pandey? Architect Of Indian Advertising Known For Iconic Fevicol And Cadbury Ad Campaigns Dies At 70

Piyush Pandey (File Image) | X

Mumbai: Advertising legend Piyush Pandey, a Padma Shri recipient, died on Friday, October 24, at the age of 70 in Mumbai. Pandey was considered the architect of the Indian advertising industry. He is behind iconic advertisements of famous brands, including Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints. The sudden demise of the advertising legend has left everyone across the nation in shock.

He was reportedly suffering from an infection. For four decades, he worked in the advertising industry. His final rites will be performed in Mumbai at 11 am on Saturday.

Who Was Piyush Pandey?

Pandey was the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy. He joined the company in 1982. Born in Jaipur in 1955, studied at St. Xavier's School in the city. He completed his post-graduation in History from Delhi's St Stephen's College. He was married to Nita Pandey.

He had eight siblings, including film director Prasoon Pandey and singer-actor Ila Arun. He first wrote the Sunlight Detergent print ad. After six years into the industry, Pandey created several notable ads like Luna moped, Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints. Under his leadership, Ogilvy India has been ranked the No.1 Agency for 12 consecutive years in the Agency Reckoner.

Pandey also became the first jury President from Asia for the Cannes Lions Festival. In September 2023, He stepped down to transition into the role of Chief Advisor at the agency.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

Very few people knew that Pandey had also played the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan. He was also a recipient of Padma Shri.

Tributes Pour In:

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Piyush Pandey's death emerged online.

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey.



A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it.



Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions.



Heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/tytshG1aHK — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 24, 2025

Politician and actor Smriti Irani remembered how Piyush Pandey "taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity." "Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man -- he was one of India's finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile," she posted on X.

Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers . He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 24, 2025

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also expressed grief over the demise of Piyush Pandey.

Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns . pic.twitter.com/DUAX1mAPgk — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) October 24, 2025

"Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns," he wrote on X.