 'Bihar Will Celebrate Real Diwali On Nov 14 When RJD Faces Humiliating Defeat In Polls': Union HM Amit Shah - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bihar Will Celebrate Real Diwali On Nov 14 When RJD Faces Humiliating Defeat In Polls': Union HM Amit Shah - VIDEO

'Bihar Will Celebrate Real Diwali On Nov 14 When RJD Faces Humiliating Defeat In Polls': Union HM Amit Shah - VIDEO

Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan district, slammed the Lalu Prasad-led party for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah | ANI

Siwan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that Bihar will celebrate "real Diwali" on November 14, when the RJD and its alliance partners face a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls.

Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan district, slammed the Lalu Prasad-led party for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

"People here must ensure that Shahabuddin's son, contesting from the Raghunathpur seat, faces a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls. The 'jungle raj' of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi has been endured by the people of Siwan for at least 20 years.

"I am confident that people of Bihar will celebrate real Diwali on November 14, when the poll results will be announced. The RJD and its alliance partners will witness a humiliating defeat," the home minister said.

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
'We Will Make Bihar Free From Crime And Corruption': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Govt
article-image

Shah also claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar is completely fragmented now.

Flaying the Congress for the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state, he said, "Rahul Gandhi says infiltrators should remain here. But be assured that not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Rajasthan News: Jhalawar Police Bust Massive Interstate Cyber Fraud Racket Under Operation Shutdown,...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews 'Thar Shakti’ Exercise Near Indo-Pak Border, Hails Army’s...

Prashant Kishor Targets Nitish-Led NDA, Says Bihar Youth Struggle To Return Home For Chhath - VIDEO

Prashant Kishor Targets Nitish-Led NDA, Says Bihar Youth Struggle To Return Home For Chhath - VIDEO