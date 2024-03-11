MFA League: Eaven Tavares Hat-Trick Spurs UVWA's Comfortable Victory

Eaven Tavares notched up a hat-trick of goals in leading United Villagers Welfare Association (UVWA) to a comfortable 5-1 win against Footie First SC in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday afternoon.

Besides Tavares fine efforts, Daksh Koli and Sadmad Mughal scored one goal each to complete the winning tally, while Chinmay Gunjal scored the lone consolation goal for the losers.

Later, The Sports Gurukul got the better of Soccer A-Z by a fighting 3-2 margin in another match of the same division. Strikers Dhanesh Pillay, Aniket Gaikwad and Prabhat Shahu struck a goal apiece to secure The Sports Gurukul win while Soccer A-Z got their two goals through Tapan Waldia and Satyam Jaiswal.

In the third match of the day, Sahar Silver Star prevailed over Franco Aspire Sports by a clear 2-0 margin. Dishan P. and Hitesh M. struck one goal each for the victors.

Results - Div-2: Sahar Silver Star 2 (Dishan P., Hitesh M.) beat Franco Aspire Sports 0.

United Villagers Welfare Association 5 (Eaven Tavares 3, Daksh Koli, Sadmad Mughal) beat Footie First 1 (Chinmay Gunjal).

The Sports Gurukul 3 (Dhanesh Pillay, Aniket Gaikwad, Prabhat Shahu) beat Soccer A-Z 2 (Tapan Waldia, Satyam Jaiswal).