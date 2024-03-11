 MFA League: Eaven Tavares Hat-Trick Spurs UVWA's Comfortable Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Eaven Tavares Hat-Trick Spurs UVWA's Comfortable Victory

MFA League: Eaven Tavares Hat-Trick Spurs UVWA's Comfortable Victory

Later, The Sports Gurukul got the better of Soccer A-Z by a fighting 3-2 margin in another match of the same division.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image

Eaven Tavares notched up a hat-trick of goals in leading United Villagers Welfare Association (UVWA) to a comfortable 5-1 win against Footie First SC in a Second Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday afternoon.

Besides Tavares fine efforts, Daksh Koli and Sadmad Mughal scored one goal each to complete the winning tally, while Chinmay Gunjal scored the lone consolation goal for the losers.

Later, The Sports Gurukul got the better of Soccer A-Z by a fighting 3-2 margin in another match of the same division. Strikers Dhanesh Pillay, Aniket Gaikwad and Prabhat Shahu struck a goal apiece to secure The Sports Gurukul win while Soccer A-Z got their two goals through Tapan Waldia and Satyam Jaiswal.

Read Also
MFA League: Carlton Miranda, Mohit Chandiramani Sparkle In Catholic Gymkhana Victory
article-image

In the third match of the day, Sahar Silver Star prevailed over Franco Aspire Sports by a clear 2-0 margin. Dishan P. and Hitesh M. struck one goal each for the victors.

Results - Div-2: Sahar Silver Star 2 (Dishan P., Hitesh M.) beat Franco Aspire Sports 0.

United Villagers Welfare Association 5 (Eaven Tavares 3, Daksh Koli, Sadmad Mughal) beat Footie First 1 (Chinmay Gunjal).

The Sports Gurukul 3 (Dhanesh Pillay, Aniket Gaikwad, Prabhat Shahu) beat Soccer A-Z 2 (Tapan Waldia, Satyam Jaiswal).

Read Also
MFA League: Kenkre FC Register Comfortable 2-0 Victory Over Reliance Foundation Young Champions
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Can State Governments Refuse To Implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

Can State Governments Refuse To Implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

'Poll Ploy For Polarisation': Opposition Hits Out At Centre After Implementation Of Citizenship...

'Poll Ploy For Polarisation': Opposition Hits Out At Centre After Implementation Of Citizenship...

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Mumbai & Other Parts Of India; Taraweeh To Begin From Tonight

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Mumbai & Other Parts Of India; Taraweeh To Begin From Tonight

VIDEO: Father-Son Duo Brutally Stabbed To Death After Altercation With Neighbours In Chirag Delhi...

VIDEO: Father-Son Duo Brutally Stabbed To Death After Altercation With Neighbours In Chirag Delhi...

Centre Announces Implementation Of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Weeks Before General Elections

Centre Announces Implementation Of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Weeks Before General Elections