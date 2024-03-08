MFA League: Kenkre FC Register Comfortable 2-0 Victory Over Reliance Foundation Young Champions

Kenkre FC played well to hand Reliance Foundation Young Champs a 2-0 defeat in a Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Laishram Singh and Abbubaker Khan scored a goal each in the second session to seal Kenkre FC’s win.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Strikers riding on Divyank Pawar’s lone strike got the better of The Soccer FC by a 1-0 margin in a Second Division match at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina.

In Third Division matches, South Mumbai overcame Uran FA by a solitary 1-0 margin with striker Tanish Gada scoring the lone goal at the Bombay YMCA ground, Agripada.

Later, Somaiya FC easily defeated Kandivali FC 3-1. For Somaiya the goals came through Manthan Waghela, Jay Panchal and Kanmanya Mehta, while Jehaan Khan scored the only goal for the losing side.

Results - Div-II: Mumbai Strikers 1 (Divyank Pawar) beat The Soccer FC 0.

Div-III: South Mumbai 1 (Tanish Gada) beat Uran FA 0.

Somaiya FC 3 (Manthan Waghela, Jay Panchal, Kanmanya Mehta) beat Kandivali FC 1 (Johaan Khan).

Premier Div: Kenkre FC 2 (Laishram Singh, Abbubaker Khan) beat Reliance Foundation Young Champs.