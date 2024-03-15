MFA League: Egan Fernandes' Brace Propels Oranje FC Under-23 To Victory

A brace of goals from striker Egan Fernandes fired Oranje FC Under-23 to a fighting 4-2 win against Om Saidham FC in a well-contested Super Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra on Friday evening.

Fernandes hit the target in the 35th minute to give Oranje a 1-0 half-time lead.

After the change of ends, Oranje struck two quick goals through Konjemgban Singh in the 61st minute and Fernandes added the third three minutes later to enjoy a commanding 3-0 cushion. Prince Rajesh scored the fourth in the 80th minute before Om Saidham managed to find the net twice in the remaining period to reduce the margin of defeat. Consistent goal-scorer Aylmer Gonsalves scored in the 82nd minute and Saish Salvi found the back of the net in additional period.

Earlier, Shastrinagar FC riding on the brilliance of striker Nikhil Bonulu who notched up a fine hat-trick of goals went on to blank Companeroes Nxt by a convincing 9-0 margin. Besides Bonulu’s impressive scoring, his teammates Mayur Jadhav and Vinod Tiruwa struck two goals each while Anvit Sakpal and Shubham Kadam chipped in with one goal each to round off the winning tally.

Results – Super Div: Oranje FC Under-23 4 (Egan Fernandes 2, Konjemgban Singh, Prince Rajesh) beat Om Saidham FC 2 (Aylmer Gonsalves, Saish Salvi).

First Div: Shashtrinagar FC 9 (Nikhil Bonulu 3, Mayur Jadhav 2, Vinod Tiruwa 2, Anvit Sakpal, Shubham Kadam) beat Companeroes Nxt 0.

