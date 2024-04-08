MFA League: Arfat Ansari Slams Brace As Customs Register 2-0 Victory

Mumbai Customs played to record a comfortable 3-0 win against IDBI Bank in a Mumbai Corporate League match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the St. Pius College ground, Goregaon on Monday.

IDBI Bank players showed plenty of promise at the start, but their resistance was broken at the stroke of the half-time whistle. Mumbai Customs' hard-working striker Arfat Ansari struck the first goal in the 45th minute to give his team a slender 1-0 advantage at the break.

Ansari was once again in the thick of the action as he scored the second goal in the 70th minute to double Mumbai Customs lead to 2-0. Five minutes later, Customs sealed the victory with Abhishek Bhagat firing home the third goal to complete the winning tally.

Later, in the evening Central Railway riding on the first half strike from Pavan Mali in the 21st minute went on to register a narrow 1-0 win against Central Bank of India in another match of the same division.

Results – Mumbai Corporate League: Central Railway 1 (Pavan Mali) beat Central Bank of India 0.

Mumbai Customs 3 (Arfat Ansari 2, Abhishek Bhagat) beat IDBI Bank 0.