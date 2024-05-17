Swati Maliwal Assault Case Video Surfaces: AAP MP Allegedly Heard Saying, 'Tumhari Bhi Naukri Khaoungi...Yeh Ganja Saala'

Delhi: In a breakthrough in the ongoing controversy revolving around the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, a fresh video has surfaced on the internet showing an alleged heated argument between AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and the security staff at the CM residence. A video clip shared by IANS on X shows scenes from the official CM residence in Delhi's Civil Lines where the guards are seen pleading Maliwal for leaving the premises.

In her response, she can be allegedly heard saying, "Teri bhi naukri khaaungi... ye ganja saala"

In visuals: Swati Maliwal assault case, incident captured on camera at Delhi CM official residence - 13th May pic.twitter.com/AIdTl1ebGO — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2024

'God is watching everything'

Maliwal reacted to the viral video saying a "political hitman" has begun efforts to "save himself".

"As always, this political hitman has once again started trying to save himself. By having his people tweet and running half-contextless videos, he thinks he will be able to escape after committing this crime. Who makes a video while beating someone up? Once the CCTV footage from inside the house and the room is examined, the truth will be revealed to everyone. Fall as low as you can, God is watching everything. One day, the truth of everyone will come out in front of the world," Maliwal said in a post on X.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

