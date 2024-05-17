'Hopefully, We Visit Pakistan Soon': Virat Kohli's Conversation With Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif Goes Viral; Video

Shehroze Kashif and Virat Kohli had a video call. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

A video went viral on social media as Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif had the opportunity to speak to Team India batting star Virat Kohli on video call. With Kohli having plenty of fans in Pakistan, the 35-year-old was heard suggesting that he hopes to play in the sub-continent nation soon, given teams have started visiting.

Shehroze Kashif shared a video on his official Instagram handle. claiming that he got in touch with an Indian national in Nepal in 2022, thereby helping him establishing contact with Kohli.

"In 2022 i was in Nepal when a stranger, originally from India(ofc not gonna say his name so he doesn’t get in any trouble due to political reasons), praised my work. He mentioned he had connections to the cricket team, so I jokingly expressed my desire to talk to Virat Kohli. To my surprise, he messaged Kohli on my behalf, and I had the opportunity to chat with him via video call. As a Pakistani, I proudly acknowledge Kohli as the greatest batsman of this era."

Kohli was heard saying in the video:

"Give my regards to your family and all your friends. Hopefully, we visit Pakistan soon, everyone's started visiting now."

Will Team India visit Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy?

With Pakistan booked as the hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the major question revolving around the tournament is the participation of Team India. The Asia Cup 2023 was also slated to be fully hosted by Pakistan, but the BCCI refused to send is team to the neighbouring nation and instead played their matches in Sri Lanka.

India last visited Pakistan in 2008 and the terror attacks in Mumbai later that year have soured the cricketing relations between them.