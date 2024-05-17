 'He Actually Messaged Me': Virat Kohli Reveals Sunil Chhetri Informed Him Before Announcing His Retirement
Virat Kohli has revealed that Sunil Chhetri messaged him before announcing his retirement.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli has revealed that football legend Sunil Chhetri had messaged him before officially announcing his retirement from international football on May 16th, 2023, Thursday. The 35-year-old has disclosed that the both have grew quite close over the years, deeming the footballer as a lovely guy.

Chhetri went on to post an emotional video on his official social media handle, claiming that the World Cup Qualifiers match against Kuwait on June 6th will be his final match for India. The 39-year-old is one of the best footballers to come out of India and is currently 3rd in active goal-scorers list, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking in a video uploaewd by RCB,

"He actually messaged me as well, informing me that he was going to do it. But I would say that he felt like he is at peace with the decision. I have become really close with him over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a lovely lovely guy."

"My mom and my wife straightly started crying" - Sunil Chhetri

In an emotional video released on Thursday, Chhetri revealed that the women in his family couldn't control their emotions when he disclosed the news of his retirement, but couldn't explain the reason for their tears.

"I told my mom, my dad and my wife, my family first, my dad was, my dad was my dad, he was normal, he was relieved, happy, everything, but my mom and my wife straightly started crying and I told them, you always used to bug me that there are too many games, there is too much of pressure when you watch me and now that I’m telling you that, you know, I’m not going to play for my country anymore after this game. And even they couldn’t, they couldn’t express to me as to why they, they burst into tears."

