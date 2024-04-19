MFA League: Amey Kambli Stars In Bank Of Baroda's Victory Over Income Tax

Bank of Baroda scored midway through the first half against Income Tax to take a 1-0 lead, which they maintained till the end to come out 1-0 winners from their Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played St. Pius College ground, Goregaon on Thursday.
Against the run of play, striker Amey Kambli from a snap effort struck the decisive lone goal in the 19th minute. Thereafter, Bank of Baroda did well to blunt the Income Tax attacks and pull off a close win to pocket all the three points.
Meanwhile, Athens XI were in impressive scoring form and blanked Regal FC by a comfortable 5-0 margin in a one-sided Second Division match, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Opportunistic goal-scorer Kayzeen Vaz scored a brace of goals while Aayushman Bhat, Neil Patade and Rohan Gupta struck one each to complete Athens XI easy win.
Later, Vipul Gorai FC and Classic Sports Club shared honours as they played out a tame goalless draw.
Results – Premier Div: Bank of Baroda 1 (Amey Kambli) beat Income Tax 0.
Second Div: Athens XI 5 (Kayzeen Vaz 2, Aayushman Bhat, Neil Patade, Rohan Gupta) beat Regal FC 0.
Vipul Gorai FC 0 drew with Classic Sports Club 0.