Western Railway Appoints Manjula Saxena As Principal Chief Personnel Officer

Mumbai: Manjula Saxena has assumed the charge of Principal Chief Personnel Officer of Western Railway on 1st May, 2024. She is a senior officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) of 1994 batch. Prior to this, she was working as Chief Personnel Officer (Admin) over Western Railway itself. Manjula Saxena has earned the distinction of being the first lady officer to head the Personal Department of Western Railway, since its formation in 1951.

Manjula joined Indian Railways on 05/09/1994 and has worked in various posts imparting varied exposure of dealing with personnel matters of both gazetted and non-gazetted Railway employees. She is proficient in all HR functions like recruitment, establishment, training, industrial relations etc. She has over 30 years of experience on both Central and Western Railways and is known for her human centric approach.

It is worth mentioning that under her leadership, Mumbai Division of Central Railway became the first HR unit to receive ISO:9001-2000 accreditation in Government of India. Her competence in use of technology has brought the shift from digitization to digitalization over Western Railway. In her illustrious career, she has received many accolades including the prestigious Railway Minister’s Award in the year 2005 as well as the Best Performance Shield 2020 - 2021.

Manjula has been extensively trained in reputed institutes both national & international ones like Tata Institute of Social Science, Mumbai; Indian School of Business, Hyderabad; National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara; Indian Railway Institute of Traffic Management, Lucknow; Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering, Pune as well as in Singapore and Malaysia. Smt Manjula is truly a beacon of women empowerment.