Western Railway To Run 2 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel Demand | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 02 more pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No.09177/09178 Udhna – Jaynagar - Ujjain Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 09177 Udhna - Jaynagar will depart from Udhna on Wednesday, 01st May, 2024 at 20.45 hrs & will reach Jaynagar at 17.35 hrs. on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09178 Jaynagar - Ujjain Special will depart from Jaynagar on Friday, 03rd May, 2024 at 21.30 hrs. & will reach Ujjain at 06.30 hrs, on Sunday.

Enroute this train will halt at Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani station in both directions. Train No. 09177 will have additional halts at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi and Rani Kamalapati stations and Train No. 09178 will have an additional halt at Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09271/09272 Bhavnagar Terminus - Haridwar Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 09271 Bhavnagar Terminus - Haridwar Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus at 14.50 hrs, on Wednesday, 01st May, 2024 and will reach Haridwar at 19.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No.09272 Haridwar - Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Haridwar at 22.00 hrs, on Thursday, 02nd May, 2024 and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 03.00 hrs, on Saturday.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhavnagar Para, Sihor Gujarat, Dhola, Botad, Limbdi, Surendranagar Gate, Viramgam, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar Jn., Ajmer, Phulera, Ringas, Nim ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee station in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Read Also Western Railway To Run 4 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains To Various Destinations To Meet Travel...

The Booking for Train No 09177 will open from 01st May, 2024, while booking for Train No. 09271 is open at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in