Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Governor CV Ananda Bose Over Alleged Harassment Of Raj Bhavan Woman Employee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed Governor CV Ananda Bose over the alleged molestation incident.

“The Governor misbehaved with a young girl and her tears have affected me. She was molested twice and I have seen videos of her crying. Before plotting something like Sandeshkhali, look at yourself first. Calling these girls at any hour of the day and night to misbehave with them, you have no right to talk about the women of the state. I had several pieces of information earlier too but I didn’t speak about them,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s comment comes a day after several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders claimed that a woman employee of Raj Bhavan has alleged sexual harassment by Governor CV Ananda Bose. The TMC women wing had also hit the streets on this issue.

Meanwhile, the Governor in an audio message said that he is ‘waiting for more grenade’. “I am waiting for the grenade and the hidden bullets. I welcome all generous allegations and the frequent innuendos passed on me by a political force. I understand there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear. None of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from a determined effort to expose corruption and curb violence. Character assassination is the last resort of a failing malevolence. My fight will continue,” Bose said in the audio.

According to a press statement issued by Raj Bhavan, “To dear members of the Raj Bhavan staff, Raj Bhavan received a confidential report that political forces have planted one more person in the Raj Bhavan with sinister intent. Matter is being verified by concerned agencies. These are just election ploys nothing more nothing less.”

It can be recalled that on Thursday a woman employee of Raj Bhavan went to Hare Street police station to complain against alleged harassment by Bose. Notably, according to Article 361, no criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against the President and Governor as they have ‘Constitutional Immunity’.

Following the allegation, Raj Bhawan staff, however, expressed solidarity with the Governor, saying that derogatory narratives were circulated by two disgruntled employees who were agents of political parties.