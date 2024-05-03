Take Concerted Action On Organized Crime, Terrorism And Extremist Ideologies: India At 19th INTERPOL Heads Of NCB Conference

Director, CBI and Indian delegation with delegates of other countries during 19th INTERPOL Heads of NCB Conference |

A delegation from India attended the 19th INTERPOL Heads of NCB Conference at Lyon, France from 23rd - 25th April, 2024. Senior police delegations from 136 countries attended this annual event focused on strengthening operational cooperation among National Central Bureaus (NCBs) of INTERPOL to combat transnational crimes. The three member delegation from India was led by Director CBI Praveen Sood.

The Indian delegation held discussions with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries for enhanced coordination via INTERPOL channels for concerted action to combat organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber enabled financial crimes and to prevent these crimes on a real-time basis.

In the Plenary event, India unequivocally condemned all forms of terrorism and conveyed that there can be no distinction between 'Good Terrorism, Bad Terrorism'. The challenge posed by nexus between organized crime, terrorism, and extremist ideologies was highlighted. It was mentioned that online radicalization continues to pose a significant challenge to global security.

The Indian delegation held detailed discussions on matters of police cooperation with high level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Spain, Qatar, Bahrain, Italy, France, Indonesia, Thailand, Somalia, Vietnam, Tanzania, South Africa, Germany, USA, Nepal, UK, Australia, Zambia and Portugal.

It was discussed to facilitate swift and effective cooperation in combating transnational crimes, better sharing of criminal information via INTERPOL channels, expediting of mutual legal assistance referrals and extradition requests. Addressing the regional roundtable of Asia Pacific region, India reiterated to contribute in regional capacity building and sharing India’s policing best practices.

Praveen Sood, Director, CBI while making a presentation in the Plenary Session detailed India's best practices in policing, exemplified by initiatives such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, Emergency Response Support System, National Forensic Science University, I4C, Rashtriya Raksha University and Global Operations Centre.

He emphasised that these initiatives underscore India's commitment to leveraging technology, innovation, and collaboration to enhance public safety, improve law enforcement efficiency, and to uphold the rule of law. The need for developing international strategies to combat crimes based on early detection and warning systems was detailed.

India supported adoption of key conclusions of the 19th INTERPOL Heads of NCB Conference calling for supporting global efforts in the prevention and disruption of terrorism and organized crime in all its forms to create a safer world; strengthening the network of National Central Bureaus to combat the threat of transnational organized crime; enhance global collaborative efforts in the fight against cyber-enabled financial fraud; promote the use of INTERPOL network and global police databases in the fight against child sexual exploitation and to improve data protection measures within INTERPOL.

It may be recalled that in 2023, as many as 29 wanted criminals and fugitives were returned to India through close cooperation via INTERPOL channels and 100 Red Notices were published by INTERPOL on request of Indian law enforcement agencies.

CBI is designated as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India and coordinates all international police cooperation requirements of Indian law enforcement agencies through the Interpol channels. India joined Interpol in 1949 and has been an active member of the organisation.