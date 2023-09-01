Dhirendra Ojha Named DG of Central Bureau of Communication, Manish Desai Appointed Prinicpal DG Of PIB

Dhirendra Ojha (left) and Manish Desai (right) |

Dhirendra Ojha, the 1990 batch Indian Information Service Officer today assumed charge as the Director General of Central Bureau of Communication. He succeeds Manish Desai, who has been transferred to PIB as Principal Director General.

Prior to this assignment, Ojha was working as Press Registrar, RNI, New Delhi with additional charge of NMW & EMMC. He will continue to hold the additional charge of NMW & EMMC.During his career of more than three decades, Ojha has handled various assignments including Director and DG in Election Commission of India and Special correspondent in Dubai. He has also served Doordarshan and All India Radio in various capacities.

Manish Desai takes charge as Prinicpal DG of Press Information BureauManish Desai, the 1989 batch Information Service Officer today assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau. He succeeds Rajesh Malhotra, also of the 1989 batch who retired on superannuation on 31st August.Prior to this assignment, Desai was working as Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication, looking after Government advertising and outreach activities.

During a career spanning three decades, Manish Desai has handled various assignments including DG, Films Division, Addl DG (Administration & Training), IIMC, CEO, CBFC among others. During his stint at Films Division, he was associated with the setting up of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. He also served in PIB Mumbai for over a decade handling media activities of various national and international events including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

Read Also PIB flags fake phishing email promising income tax returns worth Rs 41,104

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)