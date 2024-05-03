 VIDEO: Tejashwi Yadav Develops Back Pain While Campaigning In Bihar's Araria, Police Help RJD Leader Reach Car
The video shows Tejashwi in pain and discomfort as he struggles to walk down the steps of the stage. Tejashwi is carried off the stage and helped to his car by a policeman and other security personnel and party members.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in discomfort due to a backpain during a rally in Bihar's Araria | X | ANI

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had to be helped to reach his car after he experienced a sudden back pain and faced difficulty in walking when he was addressing a public rally in Araria, Bihar on Friday, May 3.

A video shows Tejashwi in pain and discomfort as he struggles to climb down the steps of the stage. Tejashwi is carried off the stage and helped to his car by a policeman and other security personnel and party members.

Though Tejashwi looked alright once he sat inside the vehicle and even waved to the people and supporters raising slogans, it was clear that the rising mercury and the punishing schedule of campaigning in extreme heat had taken its toll on his health.

Recently, Tejashwi Yadav's rallies in Bihar attracted large crowds and a video went viral where the RJD leader is seen playing PM Modi's old speeches on a speaker during his rallies. Tejashwi's idea to try and corner PM Modi using the Prime Minister's old speeches had gone viral on the social media.

