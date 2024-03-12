Western Railway To Run 9 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Various Destinations

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival, Western Railway will run nine of Special Train on Special fare to various destinations.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

- Train No. 09525/09526 Hapa – Naharlagun Special [02 Trips]

- Train No. 09525 Hapa – Naharlagun Special will depart from Hapa at 00.40 am on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 and reach Naharlagun at 4 pm on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun – Hapa Special will depart from Naharlagun at 10.00 am on Saturday, 23rd March, 2023 and reach Hapa at 00.30 am on Tuesday.

Enroute this train will halt at Rajkot, Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Etawah, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapra, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree, Barauni, Begu Sarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Rangiya, Udalguri, New Misamari, Rangapara North, and Harmuti station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central – Banaras Special [02 Trips]

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 10.50 pm on Wednesday, 20th March, 2023 and reach Banaras at 10.30 am on Friday. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras at 2.30 pm on Friday, 22nd March, 2023 and reach Mumbai Central at 04.20 am, on Sunday.

Read Also Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Trains On Occasion Of Mahashivratri Mela At Ujjain

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli Jn, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai and Bhadohi station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and AC 3-Tier(Economy) and Second class sitting Coaches.

- Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Superfast Special [4 Trips]

- Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, 23rd & 30th March, 2024 at 9.45 pm., and reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 am on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 05053 will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 22nd & 29th March, 2024 at 09.30 am and reach Bandra Terminus at 4.00 pm., the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions.

Read Also Mumbai: Blood Donation Camps Organised At Churchgate By Western Railway Employees Union

This train comprises of General Second Class reserved & unreserved coaches.

- Train No. 09111/09112 Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special [2 Trips]

- Train No. 09111 Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Vadodara at 7.00 pm. on Monday, 18th March, 2024 and reach Gorakhpur at 11.30 pm. the next day. Similarly, Train No 09112 Gorakhpur - Vadodara Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 05.00 am on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 and reach Vadodara at 08.35 am the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bara Banki, Gonda and Basti station in both directions.This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

- Train No. 09195/09196 Vadodara – Mau Superfast Special (04 Trips)

- Train No. 09195 Vadodara – Mau Superfast Special will depart from Vadodara at 7.00 pm on Saturday, 23rd & 30th March, 2024 and reach Mau at 8.45 pm the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09196 Mau – Vadodara Superfast Special will depart from Mau at 11.00 pm on Sunday, 24th & 31st March, 2024 and reach Vadodara at 00.45 am, on Tuesday.

Enroute this train will halt at Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Kota, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Varanasi station in both directions.

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

-Train No. 09061/09062 Valsad – Barauni Special [02 Trips]

- Train No. 09061 Valsad – Barauni Special will depart from Valsad at 02.15 am on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 and reach Barauni at 6.00 pm the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Barauni – Valsad Special will depart from Barauni at 12.15 pm on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 and reach Valsad at 03.45 am, on Saturday.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra & Hajipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 09011/09012 Valsad – Malda Town Special [4 trips]

- Train No. 09011 Valsad - Malda Town Special will depart Valsad at 10 pm on Thursday, 21st & 28th March, 2024 & will reach Malda Town at 09.45 am on Saturday. Similarly, 09012 Malda Town - Valsad Special will depart Malda Town at 09.30 am on Sunday, 24th & 31st March, 2024 & will arrive Valsad at 01.45 am on Tuesday.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka Station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

- Train No. 09343/09344 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Special (Weekly) [8 Trips]

- Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Special will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Friday at 04.05 am and reach Patna at 03.30 am the next day. This train will run from 22nd March to 12th April, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Patna every Saturday at 06.00 am. and reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 07.00 am the next day. This train will run from 23rd March to 13th April, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara & Danapur stations in both direction.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

- Train No. 09417/09418 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special [2 Trips]

- Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 09.10 am on Monday, 18th March, 2024 and will reach Danapur at 10.30 pm, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur at 11.50 pm on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 and will reach Ahmedabad at 11.10 am, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 - Tier, AC 3 - Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09525, 09183, 05054, 09111, 09195, 09061, 09011, 09417 & 09343 will open from 12th March, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.