Gujarat: Western Railway's Vadodara Division Makes History With All-Women Track Machine Team

In a significant step towards women empowerment, Western Railway's Vadodara Division has taken a unique initiative by deploying an all-women team to operate a Track Machine (MFI) for track maintenance. This marks a historical achievement, breaking the traditional dominance of men in this field.

Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Western Railway, virtually inaugurated the track machine operation and commended the women's team for their dedication and hard work. He expressed his encouragement and support for their success in this new endeavour

Jeetendra Singh, DRM of Vadodara Division, applauded the women's team, highlighting their crucial role in changing the landscape of the Railways. He acknowledged their achievement as a historic moment for Western Railway, demonstrating the organisation's commitment to empowering women.

The seven-member team comprises Bhagyashree Savarkar, Hema Chaturvedi, Nikki Kumari, and Madhuri Bhonsle, who will serve as junior engineers. Lakshmi Tanwar, Seema Kumari, and Poonam Thackeray will take on the roles of machine assistants. Bhagyashree Savarkar will also lead the team as the Track Machine Incharge.

Western Railway has ensured that the team is well-equipped to handle their responsibilities. All members have undergone comprehensive training in accordance with established regulations, enabling them to perform their duties effectively and safely.

Expressing their enthusiasm about this opportunity, Bhagyashree Savarkar, the Track Machine Incharge, stated, "We are grateful to Western Railway for entrusting us with this responsibility, and we are committed to giving our best. We are incredibly excited about this challenge."

She further emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, "Being an all-women team leading this operation is a huge honor for all of us. It is a remarkable step taken by Western Railway towards empowering women. We are privileged to be handling a track machine, a domain traditionally dominated by men."

The team's primary objective is to maintain track parameters, ensuring the smooth and safe operation of trains. They are currently preparing for the eventual implementation of 160 kmph train speeds. Notably, the track machine has been modified to include a waterless urinal, addressing the specific needs of the women's team during their eight-hour shifts.