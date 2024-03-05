Gujarat: Statue Of Unity Set To Launch Unique ‘Kesuda Trail’ To Witness ‘Flame Of The Forest’

Gujarat: Statute of Unity Set To Launch Unique ‘Kesuda Trail’ To Witness ‘Flame Of The Forest’ | FPJ

Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Kevadia, Gujarat, will soon be able to embark on a unique journey called the "Kesuda Trail." This immersive experience, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take visitors on a captivating exploration of nature and the vibrant heritage of over 65,000 Kesuda trees, also known as Palash, that grace the Ektanagar jungles.

The Kesuda Trail, set to launch on March 10th, caters to the growing number of tourists who have flocked to the SoU since its inauguration by PM Modi. With a record 1.75 crore visitors to date, the SoU is now offering an exciting extension to its offerings, allowing tourists to delve deeper into the region's natural beauty.

Ektanagar area boasts a stunning visual transformation

The Ektanagar area boasts a stunning visual transformation during spring, as the Kesuda trees come alive with a blanket of saffron-colored flowers. Inspired by this natural phenomenon and under the guidance of PM Modi, the Kesuda Trail was conceived to offer a closer look at this unique ecosystem.

The Kesuda tree, also known as Kinshuk, Khakharo, and Palash, holds a special place in Indian culture and literature. Its vibrant flowers bloom during the dry season, offering a splash of color amidst the fallen leaves. Traditionally, the leaves of the Kesuda are used to make plates and bowls, while the flowers contribute vibrant hues to the festival of colors, Dhuleti.

The Kesuda Trail to offer three distinct routes

The Kesuda Trail will offer three distinct routes, allowing tourists to choose their preferred level of exploration. Each route will take visitors on a bus journey from Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan to the ancient Vindhyachal forests, renowned for their dense stands of Palash trees. Tourists can then embark on a 3-4 km trek through valleys and ravines, immersing themselves in the fascinating world of Kesuda flowers and their role in the ecosystem.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Kesuda tree holds immense cultural and medicinal significance. Its leaves are used in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani, while the flowers find application in treating skin ailments and providing relief from the summer heat.

With the launch of the Kesuda Trail, the SoU is set to offer an even richer experience for tourists, fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural wonders and cultural heritage of the region.