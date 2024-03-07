Gujarat: Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront To Welcome New Imagicaa-Inspired Amusement Park

Representational photo |

Excitement is in the air as Ahmedabad gears up to welcome a brand new entertainment destination, set to transform the city's leisure landscape. With an impressive investment of Rs 130 crore, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited (AEL) is all set to bring the thrill and magic of Imagicaa to the banks of the Sabarmati Riverfront. Anticipation is high as the project promises to rival the renowned amusement park in Lonavala, offering residents and visitors alike a world-class experience right in the heart of the city.

The ambitious project, slated to span an impressive 5 lakh square feet area on the east side of the Atal Bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, has received the green light from the Urban Development Department. With a work order on the brink of release, the stage is set for construction to commence on this eagerly awaited endeavour.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque riverfront, the amusement park will offer a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor attractions designed to cater to visitors of all ages. Among the highlights is a towering Ferris wheel that promises breathtaking views of the riverfront and the city skyline. Visitors can also look forward to tiered green promenades, lush parks, and an array of thrilling rides and experiences.

From the adrenaline-pumping Drop Tower to the whimsical Flying Carousel Ride, the park will boast a diverse range of attractions aimed at delivering non-stop fun and excitement. Families will delight in the dedicated children's play area, while food enthusiasts can explore the vibrant food plazas offering a delectable array of culinary delights.

The selection of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited for the project follows a rigorous global call for proposals initiated by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL). Under the terms of the agreement, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited will lease the land for a period of 30 years, with the possibility of extension in the future. The company will also pay an annual lease rent of Rs. 45.65 lakh, with provisions for escalation every three years. Additionally, a percentage of the gross revenue generated by the park will be contributed to SRFDCL, ensuring mutual benefit and sustainability.

In a bid to introduce cutting-edge entertainment technologies to Ahmedabad, the project will collaborate with renowned international brands, including Dave & Busters, Kidzania, and Superpark. This strategic partnership will not only elevate the city's leisure offerings but also showcase Ahmedabad as a hub for global entertainment experiences.

As construction gears up to commence on Ahmedabad's newest entertainment hub, anticipation continues to build among residents and visitors alike.

“With its promise of world-class attractions, innovative experiences, and international collaborations, the Imagica-inspired amusement park is poised to become a landmark destination on the Sabarmati Riverfront” said Bharat Shah, a resident at Income Tax road.