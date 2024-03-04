Gujarat: Swarrnim Startup And Innovation University Organises Entreprenaari 2.0

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University on Monday organised a mega event on the theme of women entrepreneurship i.e. ‘Entreprenari-2.0’ at the varsity’s Adalaj campus. With a view to encourage, support and promote women entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to meet and network with angel investors, mentors from industries as well as government officials.

The event was organised under the aegis of Women Development Cell of the University, which is headed by Nikita Adi Jain. Dr RD Bhatt, Joint Commissioner of the state Industries and Mines Department, was among the guests of honour who were present at the event.

Some 88 entrepreneurs participated in the event and showcased their small and large businesses including handmade jewellery, apparel, herbal cosmetic products, and food products, among others.

Read Also South Gujarat Poised For Growth With Proposed Second Airport At Parsoli, Navsari

During the opening remarks at the event, Dr Kavita Kshatriya, Academic Dean of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, explained the meaning of ‘Entreprenari’ (women entrepreneurship). She highlighted the role of government and society in increasing the participation of women in workforce and entrepreneurship and also discussed the role of the media in creating awareness about startups and entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address, Shri R D Barhatt threw light on the thriving startup ecosystem of Gujarat and explained the different schemes launched and support provided by Government of Gujarat to startups. He also spoke about the need for innovation and courage to start a new business in Gujarat.

Nikita Jain, MD, Women Development Cell – Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, acknowledged the efforts of women who break barriers and shatter stereotypes for their own progress and that of their families. She addressed the participants about the support provided by the women development cell of the university.

There were two panel discussions consisting of different experts. In the 1st panel discussion, Mrs Pragaya Mohan and Brushil Pala. Both of them discussed about their enterprise i.e. All Strokes provide aquatic exercise for kids and women. They started the “ Ek Beti Ek cycle” for girls to provide convenience.

The 2nd Panel discussion was MVP to Scale Up where Panellist Ruzan Khambata, Hetal Amin, Jhalakh Shah and CA Siddarth talked about various Schemes and supports provided by different government agencies.